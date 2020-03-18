AG Derek Schmidt: AG, KBI will reduce staff for two weeks to slow COVID-19 spread

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt on Tuesday issued the following statement due to coronavirus:
“Governor Kelly today directed state executive branch agencies under her jurisdiction to close for the next two weeks except for the minimal staffing needed to deliver essential services. This action is consistent with the national priority announced yesterday by President Trump asking all Americans to immediately take decisive action to slow the spread of COVID-19 at this critical time in the pandemic. I agree with this action and am announcing that the executive branch state agencies under my jurisdiction, the Office of the Attorney General and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, will do the same and will coordinate our actions with the rest of state government. We will ensure the critical public safety, crime victims support, and legal services we provide will continue during that time.”
