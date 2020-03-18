AG Derek Schmidt: AG, KBI will reduce staff for two weeks to slow COVID-19 spread

1  of  61
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Ark City closing some public facilities Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Emprise Bank Friends University Garden City Community College Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Municipal Court cancelled for March 17th and March 24th Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Salina Smoky Hill Museum Sedgwick County Extension Education Center St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita Riverview Baptist Church Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church
Click here for coronavirus updates

AG Derek Schmidt: AG, KBI will reduce staff for two weeks to slow COVID-19 spread

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt_283739

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt on Tuesday issued the following statement due to coronavirus:

“Governor Kelly today directed state executive branch agencies under her jurisdiction to close for the next two weeks except for the minimal staffing needed to deliver essential services. This action is consistent with the national priority announced yesterday by President Trump asking all Americans to immediately take decisive action to slow the spread of COVID-19 at this critical time in the pandemic. I agree with this action and am announcing that the executive branch state agencies under my jurisdiction, the Office of the Attorney General and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, will do the same and will coordinate our actions with the rest of state government. We will ensure the critical public safety, crime victims support, and legal services we provide will continue during that time.”

