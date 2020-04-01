Airlines cutting flights in Wichita due to coronavirus pandemic

Live Now
Coronavirus in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport said airlines are cutting flights as travel demand comes to a halt due to coronavirus.

As the coronavirus appears to be lasting longer than any of us imagined, the airlines have published reduced schedules through May.  The following reductions have been scheduled but keep in mind, changes are likely:

  • Effective April 7, American will operate 4-5 daily flights to DFW, depending on the day, instead of 7, and will operate 2 daily flights to Chicago, instead of 3.
  • Effective April 2, Delta will operate 2 daily flights to Atlanta, instead of 3, and will operate 1 daily flight to Minneapolis, instead of 3.
  • Effective April 14 – May 3, Southwest will reduce the St. Louis service to one daily flight on Sunday – Friday, with no Saturday service.  The one departure will leave ICT at 5:40 pm.  Southwest will not operate the Phoenix route on Saturday, but Las Vegas remains in the schedule.  Beginning May 4 – June 5, Southwest is suspending both the Las Vegas and Phoenix nonstop routes and will add a third St. Louis flight. 
  • United will operate a reduced schedule to Denver, Houston and Chicago and will adjust its schedule as needed.
  • Frontier is suspending service to Denver in April and May.
  • Allegiant has canceled some flights to Phoenix-Mesa, Las Vegas, and Destin the first week in April and continues to evaluate and adjust its schedule.

Overall, April capacity at ICT has decreased 28% from March, with 298 fewer flights and 25,446 fewer seats scheduled.    

In an effort to encourage flying, airlines have slashed fares and waived change fees and cancellation fees.  Passengers should refer to the airlines’ websites for updated policy information. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

