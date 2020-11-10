All Wellington schools to follow hybrid plan

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The superintendent of USD 353 Wellington says that the school district has reviewed coronavirus data and is recommending that all schools continue in the hybrid phase Nov. 16-24.

The district will reevaluate the data on Nov. 23 and make the decision for what to do after Thanksgiving.

Superintendent Adam Hatfield says there are some positive cases in Wellington schools, but none of the schools meet the criteria to be considered a cluster outbreak. He says everyone should be prepared at any time to move to remote learning if necessary.

“We are feeling the impact of absences, however, our administrators, teachers and staff are doing a phenomenal job of providing quality education for our students under challenging circumstances,” he said in a news release. “I know I have said this numerous times, but everyone’s patience and flexibility is appreciated.”

The district website is updated each Monday with new, confirmed positive coronavirus cases. It does not show students who are out sick or quarantined.

