Almost 25,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses given to Kansans over the weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansans are still showing up in big numbers to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment shared this breakdown of COVID shots given since Friday morning:

8,502 more Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

9,410 more Kansans got their second dose

And 6,961 more Kansans got their third dose

Of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, 62.07% have at least one dose of vaccine in them, and 55.48% are finished with the vaccine series.

The KDHE updates the state’s coronavirus data at the same time it updates the vaccine data.

It says 15 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,142. It also reports 75 new COVID-19 hospitalizations since Friday. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Over the weekend, 1,699 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus, while 3,696 tested negative. Of those who tested positive, 28 have the COVID-19 delta variant.