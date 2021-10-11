Click here for coronavirus updates

Almost 25,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses given to Kansans over the weekend

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansans are still showing up in big numbers to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment shared this breakdown of COVID shots given since Friday morning:

  • 8,502 more Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
  • 9,410 more Kansans got their second dose
  • And 6,961 more Kansans got their third dose

Of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, 62.07% have at least one dose of vaccine in them, and 55.48% are finished with the vaccine series.

The KDHE updates the state’s coronavirus data at the same time it updates the vaccine data.

It says 15 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,142. It also reports 75 new COVID-19 hospitalizations since Friday. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Over the weekend, 1,699 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus, while 3,696 tested negative. Of those who tested positive, 28 have the COVID-19 delta variant.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen1,82056
Anderson1,0818
Atchison2,30365
Barber4798
Barton3,70973
Bourbon2,39624
Brown1,50124
Butler10,56687
Chase3272
Chautauqua4784
Cherokee3,55530
Cheyenne4223
Clark3184
Clay1,1834
Cloud1,25442
Coffey1,1429
Comanche221
Cowley5,41667
Crawford6,632131
Decatur3277
Dickinson2,74978
Doniphan1,34560
Douglas11,82998
Edwards3322
Elk271
Ellis4,43916
Ellsworth1,35933
Finney6,970113
Ford6,991144
Franklin3,69952
Geary4,636143
Gove4568
Graham3185
Grant1,17226
Gray80525
Greeley143
Greenwood9548
Hamilton266
Harper88526
Harvey4,79729
Haskell52814
Hodgeman229
Jackson1,91849
Jefferson2,51554
Jewell37522
Johnson75,202830
Kearny70516
Kingman1,07019
Kiowa3348
Labette3,457115
Lane1646
Leavenworth10,112210
Lincoln3301
Linn1,55468
Logan3928
Lyon5,313100
Marion1,5167
Marshall1,41420
McPherson4,26429
Meade63625
Miami4,22132
Mitchell73025
Montgomery5,266103
Morris75310
Morton3291
Nemaha1,86139
Neosho2,48660
Ness47929
Norton1,37211
Osage1,92636
Osborne38624
Ottawa69014
Pawnee1,4093
Phillips81626
Pottawatomie2,72892
Pratt1,17313
Rawlins3979
Reno10,90954
Republic8639
Rice1,41526
Riley7,638208
Rooks76310
Rush4943
Russell1,05053
Saline8,101242
Scott7069
Sedgwick78,693735
Seward4,52212
Shawnee25,042199
Sheridan4772
Sherman7659
Smith36827
Stafford54420
Stanton2705
Stevens72311
Sumner3,11036
Thomas1,33214
Trego4722
Wabaunsee88716
Wallace2253
Washington73918
Wichita2641
Wilson1,44025
Woodson3785
Wyandotte27,485250
Beaver, OK539
Harper, OK475 
Kay, OK6,939 
Texas, OK3,933 

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Oct. 11, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Oct. 11, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

