Almost 600 doses of COVID-19 vaccine wasted in Douglas County

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Nearly 600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine were lost during a transfer, Lawrence health officials said Thursday.

They say Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health received 570 doses of the vaccine on March 3 and transferred them to LMH Health on March 10. The vaccines are placed in freezers until they’re ready for distribution. Health officials said they didn’t realize the vaccines were already thawed when they received them.

“When we discovered the vaccines had been delivered to the hospital in a refrigerated state, LMH

Health immediately reached out to Johnson & Johnson for guidance,” said Brian Bradfield, LMH

Health associate vice president of ancillary services. “The company advised these doses will have to

be discarded. At Johnson & Johnson’s request, we have contacted McKesson, who is overseeing

distribution. McKesson referred us our state and local health department to coordinate replacement

doses.”

Health officials are working to reschedule vaccine appointments.