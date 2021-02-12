Almost two-thirds of COVID-19 vaccine recipients are women

FILE – In this Jan. 11, 2021 file photo, Mary Williams, right, receives an injection of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine at the mass vaccination centre in Newcastle Upon Tyne, England. British scientists are starting a study Thursday, Feb. 4 to test whether shots of different coronavirus vaccines can be used safely, in the world’s first experiment to see if vaccines made by different companies can be used together. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After the FDA authorized two COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use last December, healthcare workers and older people living in long-term care facilities were prioritized to receive the first doses.

During the first month of the vaccine’s distribution, approximately thirteen million people were vaccinated. New CDC data shows that almost two-thirds of those first doses were given to women.

“I wasn’t surprised,” said Carla Yost, Chief Nursing Officer at Via Christi Health. She said her nursing staff constitutes only twelve-percent of males. “I’d say we are aligned with the National Statistics,” said Yost.

Jennifer Larsen, a Physician Assistant at Guadalupe Clinic in Wichita, also wasn’t surprised by the news. She said almost every person working in her clinic is female. “When you think about it, there is a large dominance of women in healthcare. Nurses, the majority are women. The majority of physician assistants are women. The majority of nurse practitioners are women,” said Larsen.