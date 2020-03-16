AMC updates social distancing and will uphold new ’50/50 policy’

LEAWOOD, Kan. (KSNW) – AMC Theatres, the largest theatrical exhibition company in the United States, announced today a new “50/50 Policy,” effective immediately and continuing until April 30, 2020. In so doing, AMC reaffirms its commitment to follow CDC recommendations on social distancing to optimize the health and welfare of its theatre guests and employee teams.

Therefore, in addition to capping ticket availability at 50% of normal seating capacity, AMC will further limit attendance for each and every showtime in all its open U.S. theatres to a maximum of 50 people. The CDC has recommended a limitation on gatherings to a maximum of 50 people, but that is not a legal requirement for businesses in most U.S. jurisdictions. AMC also is complying with all governmental mandates to close certain theatres, restaurants or bars as may be applicable.

AMC CEO and President Adam Aron, “The health of our guests and employee teams comes first for AMC. Therefore, effective immediately, at all our U.S. theaters that are open, we will limit ticket sales per showtime in each of our theatre auditoriums to a maximum of 50% of normal seating capacity AND a maximum of 50 people, whichever is less. With this action, AMC continues its commitment to adhere to recommendations of the CDC on social distancing, which is an extremely important concept in these unprecedented times.”

