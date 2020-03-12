American Athletic Conference announces suspension of spring athletics competition

FORT WORTH, Texas (KSNW) – Effective immediately, the American Athletic Conference will suspend all spring sports competition until further notice — Commissioner Mike Aresco announced Thursday.

According to the AAC, the decision to suspend competition was made after consultation with member institutions as part of a continued effort to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to protect student-athletes, coaches, institutional and event staff, media and spectators.

The Conference will continue to evaluate risks associated with intercollegiate athletics competition in conjunction with local and state health authorities.