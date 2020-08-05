American Royal cancels this year’s World Series of Barbecue

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The American Royals World Series of Barbecue will not be held this year. The American Royal Association said Tuesday it is will not hold what it calls the world’s largest barbecue competition because of the coronavirus pandemic.

American Royal President and CEO Glen Alan Phillips said the organization could not find a way to make this year’s event safe for competitors and visitors.

The event was scheduled for Sept. 17-20 at the Kansas Speedway. It is the first time the organization has ever canceled the barbecue.

The American Royal also canceled this year’s 2020 Pro Rodeo but will have most equine shows and the livestock show.

LATEST STORIES: