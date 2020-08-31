Amid coronavirus pandemic, health officials encouraging flu shots sooner than later

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As we wait for a coronavirus vaccine, health experts are recommending people get another one we already have – the flu vaccine.

“In the midst of the pandemic, we want everyone to be protected against the one preventable virus,” Brent Rohling, Dillons’ Pharmacy Practice Coordinator, said.

Rohling said this year shipments seem to be coming in earlier than usual. Because of the pandemic, health officials are saying this year it is more important than ever to get a flu shot, and the sooner the better.

“If we can get the patients immunized now when we do have some influenza outbreaks in the area, hopefully, we’re reducing that respiratory illnesses and hospitalizations,” he said.

In turn, helping relieve the burden from local hospitals and physicians who are already battling the coronavirus.



“Our hospital census has been up just over the summer with COVID-19 patients in addition to everything else. The surge capacity of the various hospitals in town is fairly limited. Add to that a bad influenza season, and it’s gonna be quite rough,” said Dr. Tom Moore, Wesley Medical Center Infectious Disease Physician.

For Moore, everyone in the community needs to get vaccinated unless they are six-months or younger.

“COVID will circulate more broadly as communities open up and as kids go back to school. Prior to the development of our other vaccine, it’s particularly dangerous to have coronavirus circulating in the middle of flu season,” Moore said.

Despite the big push to get vaccinated, he said supply will not be an issue.

“The bigger question is will people take it? I hope and pray that people will take the vaccine this year.”

Dillons is encouraging people to make appointments ahead of time online or use their touchless QR code system to fill out the vaccination waiver.

Health officials suggest getting vaccinated before the middle of September.

