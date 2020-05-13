Another Lansing prison worker dies from COVID-19 complications

LANSING, Kan. (KSNW) – For the second time in two days, the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) is announcing the death of an employee at Lansing Correctional Facility. Both workers’ deaths are linked to the coronavirus.

The latest death is a man over the age of 50 with nearly 20 years of service to KDOC. He served in various roles over the years, most recently as a Corrections Supervisor I. KDOC has not released the man’s name.

The announcement comes 24 hours after notice that George “Bernie” Robare had died from complications linked to COVID-19. Robare worked at LCF for 35 years.

“This has been an extremely difficult week for our agency and staff,” said Jeff Zmuda, the secretary of the department of corrections.

The KDOC Peer Support Team will be available for any staff members who need additional support in dealing with this loss.

KDOC reports that 88 Lansing employees and 728 Lansing inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus. Two staff members and three inmates have died.

LATEST STORIES: