Another local Diversicare facility getting tested for coronavirus

Coronavirus in Kansas

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Harvey County Health Department says one of its residents who tested positive for the coronavirus is a Diversicare employee who sometimes works at the Diversicare of Sedgwick.

Wednesday, Sedgwick County Health Department and Diversicare of Haysville announced a cluster of 22 cases at the Haysville nursing center. Seven of those cases are employees.

One of those employees is a Harvey County resident who also spends staff time at the facility in the town of Sedgwick in Harvey County.

As a precaution, the Harvey County Health Department has started swabbing all residents and workers at the Diversicare of Sedgwick facility to see if any of them have COVID-19. That includes about 75 combined residents and staff members.

“If there were any potential COVID-19 transmission, we want to identify that immediately to care for and protect the health of the individuals,” said Harvey County Health Department Director Lynnette Redington in a news release.

The Diversicare employee who lives in Harvey County is a woman in her 20s. She is in home isolation. She is the 16th case of coronavirus in Harvey County.

