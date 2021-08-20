Another mask mandate for Sedgwick County? Health officer says ‘yes’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Board of County Commissioners is meeting at 4:00 p.m. today to discuss whether to impose another mask mandate for the county.

This is the news release the county just sent to KSN News.

Garold Minns, MD, Local Health Officer for Sedgwick County, has proposed a Public Health Order. This order would not become effective unless the Board of County Commissioners votes to approve. This proposed order will require any person within Sedgwick County to wear a mask or other face-covering in the following situations:

Within any indoor public space

While outdoors, in line waiting to enter an indoor public space and/or unable to maintain social

distancing at all times

distancing at all times While riding on public transportation or while in a taxi, private car service or ride-sharing vehicle

Additionally, it is proposed all businesses, organizations and non-profits in Sedgwick County must require all employees, customers, visitors or members of the public to wear a mask or face covering when:

employees are working in any space visited by customers or members of the public

employees who are working in any space where food is prepared or packaged for sale or

distribution

employees are in any room or enclosed area where other people are present and unable to maintain a six foot distance except for infrequent or incidental moments of closer proximity

There are some exceptions to this proposal. These exceptions include:

children age two years and under

persons with a medical condition, mental health condition, who are hearing impaired or have a disability that prevents wearing a face covering

individuals who are actively speaking in front of an audience of other individuals, including at a

religious institution, wedding, funeral, an open meeting of a political or taxing subdivision

This proposed Public Health Order will go before the Board of County Commissioners meeting at 4 p.m. today, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, on the third floor of the main courthouse, 525 N. Main.

The public may come to speak. If unable to attend the meeting in person, comments may be emailed to communications@sedgwick.gov, or submitted online here.