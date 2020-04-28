Another positive case of COVID-19 at the Wichita Work Release Facility

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An inmate at the Wichita Work Release Facility (WWRF) has tested positive for the coronavirus.

This is the second case at WWRF. The first case was a man who tested positive on April 12. After that first case and after consulting with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, WWRF moved 113 residents from an open dormitory housing unit to Lansing Correctional Facility for medical isolation and monitoring.

A spokesperson for the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) says the new case is a man who was not moved to Lansing earlier in the month, but he has been moved there now.

Two other inmates at WWRF are showing symptoms. KDOC has moved them to negative pressure rooms at El Dorado Correctional Facility until their test results are in.

The KDOC spokesperon says WWRF has taken a number of steps to protect inmates:

Reduced the number of men allowed in the meal line at any one time

Limited dining area to two people per table

Sanitizes dining area between groups

Removed extra chairs and couches in the day rooms to discourage congregating

Provided a washing station and hand sanitizer in front of the building

Posted signs about the proper way to wash hands

Sanitizes all common areas four times a day

Screens everyone who enters, including residents returning from work

Provides residents with masks to wear in areas where social distancing is not possible

No one is reporting to their work assignments as of April 12

