AP: Kansas COVID-19 cases jump by 1,300-plus with rural spikes

Dr. Lee Norman, the top administrator at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, discusses the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Norman says community outbreaks in all parts of Kansas, even sparsely populated rural counties, are fueling continuing increases in coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas says it had more than 1,300 new coronavirus cases over two days, and most of the biggest spikes over the past two weeks occurred in rural counties in the central and western parts of the state.

The state health department said Kansas has had 56,592 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases for an increase of 1,366 or 2.5% from Wednesday. The state averaged 615 new cases a day during the seven days ending Friday.

The biggest spikes per 1,000 residents for the two weeks ending Friday were in Cheyenne County in the state’s far northwestern corner and Pawnee County in central Kansas.

