April passenger traffic decreased 95% at Wichita Eisenhower Airport

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Eisenhower Airport reports that April traffic decreased 95% compared to April 2019.

The monthly passenger total was 7,363 compared to 136,125. For the year, passengers are down 36%.

COVID-19 has been devastating to air travel around the country and the world as passengers have virtually stopped traveling. Fear of catching the coronavirus, stay-at-home orders, and closures have kept people home.

Instead of planning schedules six months into the future, airlines are scheduling flights on a monthly basis, monitoring future bookings and openings around the country. As states are starting to open, travel is starting to increase and airlines are cautiously adding flights to their schedules. Nationwide, TSA throughput has increased 86% from May 1 to May 21 but is still down 88% from last year.

Airlines have implemented several policies and procedures to keep travelers safe and airports have implemented social distancing and face-covering policies as well. At Wichita Eisenhower, the facility ramped up cleaning and disinfecting procedures, added hand sanitizers throughout the building, installed plexiglass shields at ticket counters and TSA, and employees wear face coverings.

