April unemployment rate in Kansas was 11.2%

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) reports that the preliminary estimate for the unemployment rate in Kansas in April is 11.2%. KDOL says that is an increase from a historical low of 2.8% in March.

The Labor Market Information Services (LMIS) division of KDOL and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) say 11.2% is seasonally adjusted.

Delia Garcia, the secretary of KDOL, cites the effects of COVID-19 on the labor market. The data was collected during a statewide stay-at-home order.

“The United States unemployment rate also reached a series high, increasing to 14.7 percent in April,” she said.

Seasonally adjusted job estimates indicate total Kansas nonfarm jobs decreased by 130,400 from March. Private sector jobs, a subset of total nonfarm jobs, decreased by 121,600 from the previous month, while government decreased by 8,800 jobs.

“The leisure and hospitality sector saw a particularly sharp decline, accounting for 50,200 out of the total decrease since March.” said Labor Economist, Emilie Doerksen in a KDOL news release.

Since April 2019, Kansas seasonally adjusted total nonfarm jobs have declined by 133,200. The KDOL says this change is due to a decrease of 125,500 private sector jobs and 7,700 government jobs.

Additional resources for affected workers and employers may be found at the Kansas Department of Labor’s website: dol.ks.gov and GetKansasBenefits.gov.

