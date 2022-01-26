Are COVID tests covered under insurance?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — As COVID cases continue to rage through the state of Kansas, and President Biden pushes for tests to be mailed to every household, the Kansas Insurance Department (KID) released an update to their coverage for COVID testing.

According to a press release, COVID tests should be covered by health insurance plans with no cost to the customer, but the process for how they are covered can differ based on the plan.

Based on the provider, the test will either be covered at the counter when purchasing the test, or they will have to submit a claim to their health insurance provider to get reimbursed for the cost of the test.

The Kansas Insurance Department also reiterates that health insurers should cover all diagnostic COVID-19 tests, and in most cases, Kansans should not receive any kind of bill, including a provider or facility fee.

If you received a bill in relation to COVID testing, you should reach out to the Kansas Insurance Department. You can call them at 1-800-432-2484, or you can visit their website by clicking here.