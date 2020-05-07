Area cities weigh options of opening public pools

VALLEY CENTER/AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many Kansas communities are weighing when it comes to public swimming pools this summer. Under Governor Kelly’s plan, they can open in Phase II.

Taking a dip in the Augusta Municipal Swimming Pool is a big part of things to do for kids in the community.

“We’re far enough away from Wichita and Andover that the kids don’t have anywhere that they can just walk and like go to the YMCA or whatever,” said Mayor Mike Rawlings, Augusta.

Rawlings said that was a big reason the city council voted to open the pool this season. He said staff is using the delayed start to finalize social distancing and safety guidelines. Rawlings said he expects the pool to open by mid-June.

“There’s just so many moving pieces right now it’s hard to put a definite date,” said Rawlings. “We’ll do it as quickly as possible and still be safe.”

In Valley Center, city leaders there decided to keep the city’s pool closed for public safety.

“It was a decision they did not want to make and not one that was easy for them,” said Brent Clark, City Administration.

The city said it weighed the option of the opening but things like slides, pool chairs, and concession stands would have to be off-limits taking away a big part of the pool experience.

“I know after this summer kids are going to be even more excited to come back to the pool next year and we’re excited to open for the 2021 season,” said Blake Peniston, Rec Director of Valley Center.

