Area schools ask teams to quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several area school districts have asked their teams to quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure. On Monday, El Dorado, Haysville, and Winfield announced the exposures.

Several games have been postponed or canceled. Check out the information from area schools below.

Due to potential COVID-19 exposure, our EHS soccer team has been advised to quarantine by the Butler County Health Department. All EHS soccer games scheduled for September 21 through October 2 have been postponed. We will try our best to reschedule them. — El Dorado USD 490 (@eldoradousd490) September 21, 2020

Due to USD 261 District Covid-19 quarantine requirements, the upcoming varsity football games between Campus vs Maize South (9/25) and Campus vs Andover (10/4) will not be played. At this time JV and freshman games against those schools are still scheduled. — USD 261 Haysville (@USD261) September 21, 2020

