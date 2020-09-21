Area schools ask teams to quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several area school districts have asked their teams to quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure. On Monday, El Dorado, Haysville, and Winfield announced the exposures.
Several games have been postponed or canceled. Check out the information from area schools below.
