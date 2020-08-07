Ark City High School cancels Band Camp as a precaution to COVID-19 spread

ARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Ark City School District/USD 470 announced via their Twitter account Thursday evening they are canceling the remainder of ACHS Band Camp as a precaution — since one band participant tested positive for COVID-19.
