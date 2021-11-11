Ark City school goes remote after COVID cases rise

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Adams Elementary School in Arkansas City will be closing its doors temporarily, and going remote after an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The school will start remote learning on Nov. 12 and will continue through Nov. 19.

In a press release, USD 470 said, “We want to remind everyone to be mindful of their own health and the health of others. We encourage you to interact safely at school and out in the community. Parents/guardians, if your students do not feel well, please keep them home from school and other activities. Thank you for helping keep our school communities safe and healthy.”

For more information, visit the district’s COVID Dashboard by clicking here.