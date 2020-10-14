Arkansas City Public Schools returning to full, in-person learning in November

Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The USD 470 Arkansas City Board of Education voted Tuesday to return to full, in-person learning in November. The board also authorized the extension of the full remote learning program for those already participating.

For safety, the board asks parents to perform basic health checks prior to sending their child(ren) to school each day. The board reminds parents to keep their child(ren) home from school and activities if they do not feel well or have COVID-19 symptoms.

