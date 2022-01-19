Arkansas City Public Schools update COVID protocols

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — As omicron surges through the state of Kansas and across the nation, schools everywhere are having trouble with cases and keeping staff available.

In a Facebook post, Arkansas City Public Schools, USD 470, is updating their COVID protocols due to a recent uptick in cases in the school district. They announced Wednesday they will be closing the school for the remainder of the week.

“We want to thank you for your patience and understanding as we’ve navigated this recent surge in COVID cases.” The Facebook post said. “The decision to close schools for the remainder of the week was not made lightly. We know the inconvenience and burden this causes parents. We held out as long as possible but the staff shortages became too great and closing became a necessity.”

The post goes on to say that if someone tests positive, they must complete a 10-day isolation period and be fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication before returning to school/work.

Day zero is the first day of symptoms or positive COVID test. Day one is considered the first full day AFTER symptoms developed or the test specimen was collected. Please notify your school if your child tests positive.

Since Sunday, there have been over 30,000 cases of coronavirus in the state of Kansas.