Click here for coronavirus updates

Arkansas City school district extends fall break, adds wellness days

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Arkansas City Schools_359479

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Arkansas City school district held a special meeting Tuesday where they voted to extend their fall break to include Nov. 19, 22 and 23.

The days will be used as wellness days in an effort to provide a mental health break for students and staff while also addressing the increase in COVID cases throughout the district, according to the BOE.

The additional days will be paid days off for all administrators, faculty and staff members, except for those working at the district office.

Employees will have the option of going to work on Friday the 19th. As previously scheduled, all sites will be closed Nov. 24-26.

“We appreciate the ongoing support of our staff and families as we navigate the rise in COVID cases within our schools,” said the Board of Education for Arkansas City in a Facebook post. “It is our hope that taking this additional time away will help ensure we return with lower COVID numbers, refreshed, and ready to learn in-person come Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories