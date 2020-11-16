Arkansas City students move to remote learning

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — USD 470 Arkansas City is moving all of its students to remote learning because of the coronavirus. The students will stay on the remote learning plan until after Thanksgiving.

The district says there have been more people testing positive for the coronavirus and a significant increase in the number of people who are having to quarantine because they are close contacts with someone who tested positive.

“While safety is our top priority, we are also facing logistical concerns,” Dr. Ron Ballard, USD 470 Superintendent of Schools said in a news release. “We simply do not have enough personnel available to operate an in-person learning model.”



Ballard says the temporary remote learning plan will permit the continuation of activities and athletics, at least for the time being. That will be reviewed by up the Board of Education which meets Nov. 23.

The school district hopes to have students back in the classroom Nov. 30 if conditions improve.