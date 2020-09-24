Aruba back on Kansas quarantine list

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The health experts at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) have put Aruba back on the travel quarantine list.

The KDHE took Aruba off the list Sept. 10. But since then, the KDHE says Aruba’s coronavirus cases rates have increased to more than 4 times the Kansas rate. That is why it is back on the list.

Here is the update list of people who need to quarantine for 14 days. Those who have:

Traveled to Aruba on or after September 24

Attendance at any out-of-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask

Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15

The KDHE says its definition of mass gatherings is any event or place that has 500 or more people in a single room or indoor or outdoor space.

It does not include people on the move, such as at malls, libraries, medical facilities, or airport, bus and train stations.

“It also does not include typical office environments, schools, restaurants, factories or retail/grocery stores where large numbers of people are present, but it is unusual for them to be within 6 feet of one another for more than 10 minutes,” according to the KDHE.

Dr. Lee Norman, the KDHE secretary, asks people to wear masks, practice social distancing and wash hands thoroughly when traveling or attending mass gatherings.

LATEST STORIES: