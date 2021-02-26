As COVID-19 cases drop, Ascension Via Christi in Wichita easing restrictions

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Ascension Via Christi’s Wichita hospitals have eased visitor restrictions in response to current COVID-19 conditions and need to incorporate family at the patient bedside as much as is safely possible.

All three Wichita hospitals, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, St. Joseph and St. Teresa, and the Ascension Via Christi Rehabilitation Hospital have begun allowing patients, except for those undergoing treatment for COVID-19, to have one visitor at a time.

The visitors will be allowed to exchange out with another visitor during visitation hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Further exceptions may be made where there are end-of-life or other extenuating circumstances, such as patients unable to advocate for themselves.

For the latest details and specifics, call admissions at (316) 268-5000.

