Ascension Via Christi announces additional screening, visitation measures

1  of  3
Breaking News
Small plane crash reported in Rush County Kansas Lottery announces suspension of state casino operations Ford County now has a confirmed case of COVID-19
1  of  80
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Argonia Public Schools - USD 359 Ark City closing some public facilities Arkansas City - USD 470 Attica - USD 511 Brewster - USD 314 Caldwell - USD 360 Cedar Vale - USD 285 Central of Burden - USD 462 Conway Springs - USD 356 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Dighton - USD 482 Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellis - USD 388 Fairfield - USD 310 Graham County - USD 281 Great Bend - USD 428 Hamilton - USD 390 Hays - USD 489 Haysville Municipal Court cancelled for March 17th and March 24th Hodgeman County - USD 227 Hutchinson - USD 308 Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies LaCrosse - USD 395 Lakin - USD 215 Lewis - USD 502 Liberal - USD 480 Nickerson - USD 309 North Newton Mennonite Central Committee Oberlin - USD 294 Oxford - USD 358 Pawnee Heights - USD 496 Quinter Public Schools - USD 293 Rawlins County - USD 105 Regal Theaters Rolla - USD 217 Salina Public Library Salina Smoky Hill Museum Satanta - USD 507 Sedgwick County Extension Education Center St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Stockton - USD 271 Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20 Twin Valley - USD 240 Udall - USD 463 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Victoria - USD 432 WaKeeney - USD 208 Wellington - USD 353 Wichita - Aldersgate UMC Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita Riverview Baptist Church Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield - First United Methodist Church
Click here for coronavirus updates

Ascension Via Christi announces additional screening, visitation measures

Coronavirus in Kansas
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Ascension Via Christi, which continues to aggressively respond to the evolving Coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak, announced additional measures today designed to protect patients, visitors, caregivers, and associates.

Those measures, effective today, include:

Revising visitor guidelines to request no more than one visitor per patient and no visitors under age 18.

  • Implementing screening for everyone entering its hospitals and outpatient clinics through limited entrances at each site. Public entrances include those accessing the main lobby and Emergency Room.
  • Anyone who affirms that they have a fever, cough or difficulty breathing will be asked not to visit and return when he or she is no longer symptomatic. They also will be advised to consider a virtual visit through Facebook, Skype or other online platforms.

Those who are approved to visit will be asked to limit their movement within the hospital to and from the patient’s room.

“These steps are being taken proactively to protect our patients and associates, while still respecting the rights of our patients to receive visitors,” said Sam Antonios, MD, chief medical officer for Ascension Via.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories