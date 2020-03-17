Ascension Via Christi announces additional screening, visitation measures

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Ascension Via Christi, which continues to aggressively respond to the evolving Coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak, announced additional measures today designed to protect patients, visitors, caregivers, and associates.

Those measures, effective today, include:

Revising visitor guidelines to request no more than one visitor per patient and no visitors under age 18.

Implementing screening for everyone entering its hospitals and outpatient clinics through limited entrances at each site. Public entrances include those accessing the main lobby and Emergency Room.

Anyone who affirms that they have a fever, cough or difficulty breathing will be asked not to visit and return when he or she is no longer symptomatic. They also will be advised to consider a virtual visit through Facebook, Skype or other online platforms.

Those who are approved to visit will be asked to limit their movement within the hospital to and from the patient’s room.

“These steps are being taken proactively to protect our patients and associates, while still respecting the rights of our patients to receive visitors,” said Sam Antonios, MD, chief medical officer for Ascension Via.

