Ascension Via Christi offers tips on how to properly wear and take off a face covering

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Ascension Via Christi on Tuesday demonstrated how to properly wear and take off a face covering.

Karen Bailly says there are a variety of masks out there, from cloth masks to paper masks, to disposable to reusable. The key she says is finding one that fits.

Karen Bally, Ascension Via Christi

“Anything that will cover your nose and your mouth really makes a good mask. It’s all about the fit and how it works for your face type or style,” she said. “You don’t want to wear it under your nose. I see that a lot when I’m out and about in the public. Another mistake I see if people taking the mask and wearing it under their chin. Because it gets hot, they’re having difficulty breathing and that’s another no in mask-wearing is you always want to make sure you have it tightly fitted on your nose and under your chin.”

Bailey says don’t touch the front of the mask because that is often the area that is most contaminated.

“So when you go to put on a mask or take off a mask, you want to grab it by the ears or ear loops or grab it by the strings in the back, and be able to take it off and lay it upright on a flat surface,” she added. “Anytime you grab the front, you’re at risk of contaminating yourself, and it’s best to grab it from behind, and then, as soon as you take it off, the number one rule is always handwashing.”

It is recommended that you wash your cloth masks daily by hand or in a normal washer using a detergent like Tide or ERA. Dry them on high heat to kill any viruses.

