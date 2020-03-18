Ascension Via Christi postponing some elective procedures, well-care visits

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Ascension Via Christi is beginning to limit elective non-emergent services, effective immediately, as part of its COVID-19 preparedness efforts.

“Because every patient encounter is unique, individual care decisions must represent that unique interaction between caregiver and their patient,” said Sam Antonios, MD, chief medical officer for Ascension Via Christi’s Wichita hospitals. “There is no substitute for that independent medical judgment, but it’s critical that we all be good stewards of our healthcare resources,”

Surgeons and other physicians who perform procedures at Ascension Via Christi hospitals and other ambulatory sites of care are being asked to postpone elective, non-urgent cases such as bariatric, plastic joint replacement and others for 45 days or more.

Patients scheduled for non-emergent procedures should consult with their care team if they have questions.

Additionally, annual wellness visits and well-child visits that do not involve immunizations are being postponed to 60 days from the original appointment date.

“Our first priority will always be protecting our patients and associates,” said Dr. Antonios. “Additionally, it is paramount during times like this that we use the healthcare resources entrusted to us in the best interest of the community.”

