Ascension Via Christi requests cloth face masks

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Ascension Via Christi is looking for people to sew face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that cloth face coverings be worn in public settings where social distancing is difficult. The CDC notes that using a simple cloth face coverings can help prevent people who may have the virus and not know it from transmitting it to others.

Ascension Via Christi says it needs the masks for its patients, visitors and for employees whose roles are non-patient facing.

“No specific design is required, but masks with thin elastic loop ears are preferred,” says David Alexander, president of the Via Christi Foundation.

Masks can be dropped off at the front entryway of the main entrance at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis between 9 a.m and 3 p.m. weekdays. For more information, call 316-281-5157.

LATEST STORIES: