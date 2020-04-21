Ascension Via Christi requests cloth masks for patients, visitors and non-patient-facing staff

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Ascension Via Christi says as the COVID-19 outbreak continues more cloth masks are needed to reserve medical-quality masks for caregivers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that everyone is masked.

Ascension Via Christi said the community has donated hundreds of masks for patients and visitors coming to its hospitals and clinics.

“The community has been extremely generous and we’ve asked patients and visitors to bring

their own if they have them,” says David Alexander, president of the Via Christi Foundation, who

is coordinating community donations. “However, we still go through a tremendous number every

day.”

No specific design is required, but masks with thin elastic loop ears are preferred, says

Alexander.

Masks can be dropped off at the front entryway of the main entrance at Ascension Via Christi

St. Francis between 9 a.m and 3 p.m. weekdays. For more information, call (316) 281-5157.

LATEST STORIES: