Ascension Via Christi sends volunteers to Michigan to help fight COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) On Sunday, Ascension Via Christi flew out seven nurses to Detroit, Michigan to help with the battle against COVID-19.

A spokesperson at Via Christi says the individuals volunteered once they got notice of the opportunity. Four nurses from at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, two from the medical-surgical unit at Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa and one from Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph.

courtesy: Ascension Via Christi

“We are all our best version of ourselves when we are doing what we love, which I see every day in those who serve at the bedside in our hospitals and clinics,” said Carla Yost. “That’s never been more visible than during this pandemic.”

A second group, which includes four Via Christi nurses and two respiratory therapists, will be heading to Chicago to lend a hand to Ascension colleagues on Tuesday. Carla Yost, chief nursing and quality officer, says the two groups are among the more than four dozen Ascension Via Christi caregivers who have volunteered to go.





courtesy: Ascension Via Christi

