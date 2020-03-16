Ascension Via Christi taking further steps in battling COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As part of its comprehensive response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, Ascension Via Christi has told its hospital volunteers not to come for their scheduled shifts until further notice.

“Working with local and state public health officials, we are trying to limit the number of people in the hospital to further reduce patients’, visitors’ and associates’ risk for exposure,” said Sam Antonios, MD, chief medical officer for Ascension Via Christi hospitals, in announcing additional steps being taken by its Kansas hospitals and clinics to help stem the further spread of COVID-19 and other viral infections.

Additionally:

Hospital-based health education classes, support groups and tours are being suspended.

On-site and off-site hiring events have been suspended and all interviews are being conducted over the telephone rather than in person.

In the hospital cafeterias buffet-style offerings, salad bars and condiments and salad dressings are being replaced with pre-packaged options, utensil dispensers are being replaced with touchless versions; while fountain beverages continue to be available, refills are not.

Patients with urgent care needs are being encouraged to consider virtual visits through Ascension Online Care, for which the cost has been reduced to $20 through the month of March when you enter the code HOME.

Last week, Ascension Via Christi revised its visitor guidelines and began canceling or postponing previously scheduled non-essential travel, meetings and large group activities, such as its Wichita Medical Mission at Home, an annual day of free healthcare scheduled for April 18.

For the most up-to-date information on the status of COVID-19 in Kansas, go to kdheks.gov/coronavirus.

