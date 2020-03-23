Ascension Via Christi’s hospitals accepting donations

People donate supplies to Ascension Via Christi’s hospitals as the coronavirus pandemic continues. (Courtesy Ascension Via Christi)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – People across Kansas are looking for ways they can help others during the coronavirus pandemic.

In Wichita, Ascension Via Christi says people and companies that are temporarily shutdown have been calling, offering to donate unused protective equipment for healthcare workers.

“The generosity and supportive nature of those who live in our community is amazing,” wrote Kevin Strecker, chief operating officer for Ascension Via Christi’s hospitals, in a statement.

He said that five Catholic schools with the assistance of two Newman University students collected and donated hundreds of sanitization and personal protective items that won’t be needed this school year.

Strecker provided this list of items that will be needed as the COVID-19 pandemic continues:

Isolation gowns

N95 and earloop masks

Hand sanitizer

Face shields and goggles

Surface disinfectant

Powered and controlled air-purifying respirators (PAPRs and CAPRs)

Non-sterile box gloves

If you can donate any of these items, hand-deliver them between 9 a.m and 3 p.m. weekdays to the front entryway of the main entrance at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.

Larger quantities should be taken to the shipping/ receiving dock on the north side of the hospital.

If you have any questions about donating these items or other items, call the Via Christi Foundation at 316-281-5157.

