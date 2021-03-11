Ascension Via Christi’s Wichita hospitals further eases visitation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Ascension Via Christi’s Wichita hospitals are further easing visitation guidelines and are allowing patients not under contact precautions to have two visitors in the facility at a time between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Ascension said other visitation exceptions may be made on a case-by-case basis for end-of-life or other extenuating circumstances.

“We recognize the important role family plays in the healing process,” said Sam Antonios, MD, Ascension Via Christi’s chief clinical officer. “Our goal is to be no more restrictive than is necessary to maintain a safe place to give and receive care.”

All visitors must enter through the main lobby and meet the entry point screening criteria. Everyone else is encouraged to lend their support through the use of virtual platforms.

“We ask that everyone do their part in helping keep the hospitals open to visitation by wearing their masks, maintaining six feet of physical distance when around anyone who is not a member of their household, practicing good hand hygiene and getting a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it is available to them,” said Dr. Antonios.