Asymptomatic COVID-19 testing offered Saturday to those in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, October 17, the Sedgwick County Health Department said residents can be tested at no cost for COVID-19 by appointment regardless of symptoms.

The department’s drive-through sample site will be open from 9 a.m. to noon. Appointments can be made by dialing United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1. Walk-ins will not be allowed on Saturday.

The department will take a nasopharyngeal (nose) swab and send it to a lab for COVID-19 testing. Generally, results are returned from the Health Department in three to four days. The results of the virus test show whether a person has a current infection. It is not an antibody test.

There are a total of 240 appointments spots available with 20 spots open every 15 minutes on Saturday.

