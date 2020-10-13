Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Asymptomatic COVID-19 testing offered Saturday to those in Sedgwick County

Coronavirus in Kansas
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, October 17, the Sedgwick County Health Department said residents can be tested at no cost for COVID-19 by appointment regardless of symptoms.

The department’s drive-through sample site will be open from 9 a.m. to noon. Appointments can be made by dialing United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1. Walk-ins will not be allowed on Saturday.

The department will take a nasopharyngeal (nose) swab and send it to a lab for COVID-19 testing. Generally, results are returned from the Health Department in three to four days. The results of the virus test show whether a person has a current infection. It is not an antibody test.

There are a total of 240 appointments spots available with 20 spots open every 15 minutes on Saturday.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories