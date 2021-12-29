At-home COVID-19 self-testing kits in short supply in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The demand for COVID-19 self-testing kits is increasing as the holiday season continues. Here in Wichita, if you are searching for a home test, the supply is slim.

“We just haven’t even been able to order them from a wholesaler. I think everywhere that I have heard at least on the west side is out. I don’t know where to find them anymore,” said Ashley Shogren, Dandurand pharmacist.

Shogren adds that appointments for PCR tests are full and the take-out tests have been sold out since before Christmas.

“The testing is a great service for the community, and we wish we could offer more, but it is just such a high demand right now,” Shogren added.

Adrienne Byrne, Sedgwick County Health Department director, says the positivity rate for COVID-19 continues to climb.

“The numbers are going up because we have more positive people in our community. We have more disease in our community,” Byrne said. “Thanksgiving occurred and a lot of people want things to be back to normal even though COVID is not in our rearview mirror.”

Shogren says if you need to get tested, plan ahead.

“If you know that you are going somewhere that you need to be tested or you think you want to get tested by the end of the week, make an appointment as soon as possible.”

To find COVID-19 testing across Kansas, click here. To find testing in Sedgwick County, click here.