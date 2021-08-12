Available now: $500 million in Emergency Rural Health Care Funds

Coronavirus in Kansas
Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The USDA announced Thursday the availability of up to $500 million in Emergency Rural Health Care Funds Under the American Rescue Plan. These Recovery grants are available to help public bodies, nonprofit organizations, and tribes provide immediate COVID-19 relief to support rural hospitals, health care clinics and local communities.

According to the USDA, these funds may be used to increase COVID-19 vaccine distribution and telehealth capabilities; purchase medical supplies; replace revenue lost during the pandemic; build and rehabilitate temporary or permanent structures for health care services; support staffing needs for vaccine administration and testing; and support facility and operations expenses associated with food banks and food distribution facilities.

What does this program do?

This program provides up to $500 million in grant funding to help broaden access to COVID-19 testing and vaccines, rural health care services, and food assistance through food banks and food distribution facilities. Funding is distributed to eligible applicants through two tracks:

• Track One: Recovery Grants provide immediate relief to address economic conditions arising from the COVID-19 emergency

• Track Two: Impact Grants advance ideas and solutions to solve regional rural health care problems to support the long-term sustainability of rural health

Interested Kansas parties can contact their local USDA Rural Development office at:

  • Topeka Office
    (785) 271-2700
  • Hays Office
    (785) 628-3081
  • Iola Office
    (620) 365-2901
  • Newton Office
    (316) 283-0370

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories