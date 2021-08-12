Available now: $500 million in Emergency Rural Health Care Funds

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The USDA announced Thursday the availability of up to $500 million in Emergency Rural Health Care Funds Under the American Rescue Plan. These Recovery grants are available to help public bodies, nonprofit organizations, and tribes provide immediate COVID-19 relief to support rural hospitals, health care clinics and local communities.

According to the USDA, these funds may be used to increase COVID-19 vaccine distribution and telehealth capabilities; purchase medical supplies; replace revenue lost during the pandemic; build and rehabilitate temporary or permanent structures for health care services; support staffing needs for vaccine administration and testing; and support facility and operations expenses associated with food banks and food distribution facilities.

What does this program do?

This program provides up to $500 million in grant funding to help broaden access to COVID-19 testing and vaccines, rural health care services, and food assistance through food banks and food distribution facilities. Funding is distributed to eligible applicants through two tracks:

• Track One: Recovery Grants provide immediate relief to address economic conditions arising from the COVID-19 emergency

• Track Two: Impact Grants advance ideas and solutions to solve regional rural health care problems to support the long-term sustainability of rural health

Interested Kansas parties can contact their local USDA Rural Development office at:

Topeka Office

(785) 271-2700

(785) 271-2700 Hays Office

(785) 628-3081

(785) 628-3081 Iola Office

(620) 365-2901

(620) 365-2901 Newton Office

(316) 283-0370

