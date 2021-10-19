Aviation workers continue to protest vaccine mandates

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Aviation workers and supporters upset with Spirit AeroSystems and Textron’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate held another protest Monday outside of Riverfront Stadium in downtown Wichita.

The protesters were holding signs and waving American flags. The group said it’s their right to decide whether to get the shot or not.

“It’s not about whether you want to be vaccinated or not, that’s your choice, and I am just concerned with the freedoms that are being compromised,” said one worker, who did not want to be identified.

“Nobody, no matter what office they’re in has the right to demand to mandate anybody else at least in this country to put something in their body that they don’t want,” said a retired worker from the aviation industry who did not want to be identified.

Despite the protests, Spirit and Textron are keeping the mandates. Workers have until Dec. 8 to get fully vaccinated or apply for a religious medical exemption.

Private companies and government agencies can require their employees to get vaccinated as a condition of working there. Individuals retain the right to refuse, but they have no ironclad right to legal protection.

If you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit your local doctor. U.S. regulators required any vaccine to be tested in tens of thousands of people before distribution. Scientists continue to monitor the shots as they continue to be given around the world.