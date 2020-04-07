‘Shout-out’ to nurses and staff working at Wichita senior living campus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Presbyterian Manor brought cheer and encouragement with a huge shout-out to their nurses and staff members Monday.

They posted a large “Heroes work here” banner on the fence of their campus to publicly acknowledge and bring cheer to their team members.

“We don’t have any COVID cases at WPM, but employees are still on the front lines of possible exposure,” stated Stephanie Bergmann, Director of Sales and Marketing with Wichita Presbyterian Manor.

Image courtesy of Mike Janzen of Signs & Design

