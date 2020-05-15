Bars, clubs closed for another two weeks

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The chance for Kansas bars to reopen was just days away from the expected launch of Governor Laura Kelly’s phase two, but now after her announcement to slow things down, several bar and club owners said they wish they could open too.

“We were really excited until we got the news earlier today, it sucks,” said Fever Nightlife General manager Austin Henry.

Bars have been closed for almost two months.

“I feel really bad for the owners. Obviously, the expenses and the bills don’t stop,” said Henry.

A potential two week or more until they can slowly reopen.

“First response emotionally, yes it’s frustrating, it is aggravating, but it’s what we have to do,” said XY Bar owner Jerry Nguyen.

Bars and clubs now have to wait even longer to open their doors.

“A lot of us are disappointed that we can’t open, but it is what it is,” said Henry.

“I also feel relieved that we have a state governor taking actions and looking out for our best interest and safety,” said Nguyen.

Both said they’ve tried to keep their workers busy with projects, but said they are ready to get everything open so both businesses and their employees can get back on their feet.

“When all this is lifted, we’re just ready to party,” said Henry.

For now, the governor expects to have bars and clubs closed until the end of May, but as stated from before, that is subject to change.

