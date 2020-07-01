Live Now
Watch KSN News at 6

Bars in Lawrence to close for two weeks due to coronavirus increase

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: Tiffany Littler

Posted: / Updated:

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health announced Wednesday that bars and nightclubs will be ordered to close for two weeks beginning Friday, July 3.

The health department said this is due to an increase in recent coronavirus cases tied to bars.

“We have seen a rise of cases among younger adults, and these cases are now being linked to
higher-risk older adults in our community.” said Douglas County’s Local Health Officer Dr.
Thomas Marcellino in a news release. “We have to slow down the spread of the coronavirus in
Douglas County to prevent a surge of cases. It is our hope that taking these measures now will allow us to slow the spread and put us into a stronger position as we approach the school season.”

The order will close bars and nightclubs, but they will still be able to operate curbside and carryout services.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Douglas County has 190 positive cases, up from 106 cases a week ago. Of the positive cases, 92 people have recovered.

The county issued a health order Monday requiring people to wear masks in all indoor public spaces where six feet of separation isn’t possible.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories