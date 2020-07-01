Bars in Lawrence to close for two weeks due to coronavirus increase

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health announced Wednesday that bars and nightclubs will be ordered to close for two weeks beginning Friday, July 3.

The health department said this is due to an increase in recent coronavirus cases tied to bars.

“We have seen a rise of cases among younger adults, and these cases are now being linked to

higher-risk older adults in our community.” said Douglas County’s Local Health Officer Dr.

Thomas Marcellino in a news release. “We have to slow down the spread of the coronavirus in

Douglas County to prevent a surge of cases. It is our hope that taking these measures now will allow us to slow the spread and put us into a stronger position as we approach the school season.”

The order will close bars and nightclubs, but they will still be able to operate curbside and carryout services.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Douglas County has 190 positive cases, up from 106 cases a week ago. Of the positive cases, 92 people have recovered.

The county issued a health order Monday requiring people to wear masks in all indoor public spaces where six feet of separation isn’t possible.

