Barton County reports 12 recoveries from coronavirus

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – Barton County reports a total of 22 positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19). Of the 22 cases, 10 remain in isolation or quarantine, the remaining have resulted in sufficient symptom recovery to be released.
The breakdown of gender is as follows:
- Male 6
- Female 16
The breakdown of residence is as follows:
- Claflin 3
- Ellinwood 4
- Great Bend 13
- Rural Great Bend 1
- Rural NE corner of county 1
The Barton County Health Department, under the direction of KDHE, conducted cohort testing of staff and residents of a long-term care facility last week after an employee with travel history became symptomatic of COVID-19. The department said results are still pending from this testing, however, the cohort testing resulted in six positive cases, one resident and five employees. The facility has remained on lockdown with no visitors since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Barton County Health Department said personnel has taken the appropriate measures to ensure that anyone associated with any of these positive cases, or any positive cases of COVID-19, are isolated or quarantined.
