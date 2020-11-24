Barton County adopts mask order

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — The Barton County Board of Health has adopted an order for people to wear masks or other face coverings when they are inside public buildings. The order is effective after midnight tonight, or 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

The goal of the mask mandate is to lessen the spread of the coronavirus. The order will remain in effect until its rescinded.

The order applies throughout Barton County and includes incorporated towns.

The order says that masks or other face coverings shall be required for all indoor property open to the public within the county. It does not include private residential property or private offices or workspaces that are not open to the public.

Masks are not needed in public spaces where there is a physical barrier separating people as long as the barrier was designed to prevent the spread of disease.

Masks or other face coverings are also required for outdoor activities or events in which social distancing of a minimum of six feet cannot be maintained between non-household members.

For a list of exemptions, refer to the attached resolution.