Barton County College extends spring break

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – Barton County Community College has extended spring break, which was scheduled for March 16-20, through the following week for students.

Faculty and staff will maintain their work schedules for the week of March 23 and for the remainder of the term. Face-to-face classes will resume March 30 via Zoom, Barton’s online streaming video service, fully online or via other alternative instructional formats. The extension of the spring break will give faculty added time to plan and adapt the curriculum for alternate delivery. The revised format of delivery will continue for the remainder of the spring term.

Students are required to attend class remotely unless access to an Internet connection is prohibitive or places undue financial burden on the student. In those situations, Barton will work with students to identify a resource or solution.

On a case-by-case basis, classes may still be held on campus depending on the associated risk and the nature of the course, with extra precautions taken.

Online classes will continue as normal, including the remaining sessions beginning March 16, March 30 and April 13.

Please refer to bartonccc.edu/covid19 for the most current information.

