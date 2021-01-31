Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Barton County expects to receive 400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday

Coronavirus in Kansas

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Barton County says they anticipate receiving a limited number of COVID 19 vaccine doses (400) on Tuesday, February 2, and will conduct a drive-through first come first served vaccination clinic on Wednesday.

vaccinations will begin at 4 pm, at the Barton County Fairgrounds Expo III Building.

Eligible participants are based on KDHE guidance to vaccinate persons aged 65+,
congregate settings and high-contact critical workers as outlined in Phase 2 of the
Governor’s plan and only those individuals will be included in this event.

Due to the limited number of vaccine doses Barton County has received, officials say it is likely the event will end before 6:30 pm.

Barton County anticipates receiving more vaccine in the near future and will continue to host additional drive-through clinics as soon as possible.

