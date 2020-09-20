Barton County Health Department confirms positive COVID-19 cases at Applebee’s in Great Bend

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW)– The Barton County Health Department has identified multiple positive cases of COVID-19 involving people at an Applebee’s in Great Bend on Sunday, September 13 through Friday, September 18, 2020.

Health officials say individuals who visited Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar and Grill on those dates may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus (COVID–19).

Health officials are advising people who were at the location during that time period to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days.

Symptoms include fever, cough, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, fatigue, diarrhea, and/or shortness of breath/difficulty breathing.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories