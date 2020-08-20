Click here for coronavirus updates

Barton County identifies multiple positive cases of COVID-19 at birthday party

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Health Department has identified multiple positive cases of COVID-19 associated with a large birthday party involving high school age students at a private home in Great Bend on Saturday, August 8.  

Those who attended this gathering may have been exposed to COVID-19. 

The Barton County Health Department encourages those who were at the above gathering during the identified day to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days. 

Symptoms include fever, cough, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, fatigue, diarrhea, and/or shortness of breath/difficulty breathing. If symptoms develop, please stay home, and contact your health care provider for guidance on testing. 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories