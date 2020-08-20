Barton County identifies multiple positive cases of COVID-19 at birthday party

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Health Department has identified multiple positive cases of COVID-19 associated with a large birthday party involving high school age students at a private home in Great Bend on Saturday, August 8.

Those who attended this gathering may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The Barton County Health Department encourages those who were at the above gathering during the identified day to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days.

Symptoms include fever, cough, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, fatigue, diarrhea, and/or shortness of breath/difficulty breathing. If symptoms develop, please stay home, and contact your health care provider for guidance on testing.

